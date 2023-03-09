Sarray Reportedly Leaving WWE, Returning To Japan

It appears that Sarray's time with WWE is coming to an end. According to Tokyo Sports, the 26-year-old is set to depart the Stamford-based promotion upon the expiration of her contract. It's said that the two-time World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Champion will make her in-ring comeback on May 16 at a "Sareee-ISM" show at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo. The Japanese wrestler is reportedly scheduled to appear at a press conference next week to discuss the resumption of her pro wrestling career in her home country.

Sarray made her in-ring debut at the age of 15 in April 2011. She would go on to compete in various promotions in Japan, including World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, Sendai Girls' Wrestling, JWP Joshi Puroresu, Pro Wrestling Wave, and SEAdLINNNG under the ring name Sareee. Her performances eventually caught the eye of WWE, and she signed a contract with the organization in February 2020. However, her start date with the company was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fourteen months later, Sarray joined the "WWE NXT" roster and defeated Zoey Stark in her televised debut match.

In January 2022, Sarray debuted a new character where she could change her appearance with the help of special powers from her grandmother's medallion. The last time she performed inside a WWE ring was when then-"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose defeated her in a one-on-one encounter on the August 2, 2022, episode of "NXT." Prior to that bout, Sarray participated in two taped matches for the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK" brand in London, England.