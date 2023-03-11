The House Of Black Is Filled With Perfectionists, Says Member Buddy Matthews

It's been a bit of a struggle for the House of Black to find its footing in AEW since the group's formation. However, they were finally given the opportunity to rise to the occasion last Sunday at Revolution. There, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King defeated The Elite and walked away from the pay-per-view as the AEW World Trios Championship. However, their lack of success to this point hasn't been due to a lack of trying; they have very high expectations for themselves and keep working hard to achieve the bars they set, which Buddy Matthews recently told "The Amin Show."

"We're all perfectionists," Matthews said. "We're looking for the best outcome. If anyone, you know, goes off track, we will police ourselves and get the other one back, whether it's Brody, myself, or Malakai. We will eventually straighten each other out. So, I think having that support system, you know, within the House," he added, "you know, keeps us all level-headed and keeps us all striving for greatness ... The House is a very well-oiled machine."

While the men of the House of Black attract a great deal of attention, Julia Hart has been making her presence felt more and more within the group's dynamic. And while her primary responsibility has been ringside as of late, she has picked up several victories on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation." But that hasn't translated to many chances on AEW's weekly television shows. But Matthews believes that will change soon enough. "She's the newest member of the House, you know, but I think that she will eventually, you know, start taking over that women's division," Matthews said. "She's also a pivotal point." Both the AEW Women's and TBS Championships are always looking for new challengers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Amin Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.