ECW Legend Justin Credible's Family Displaced After Apartment Fire

Justin Credible – real name Peter "PJ" Polaco – and his family were reportedly involved in a devastating incident earlier this week. According to PWInsider, a fire tore through the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion's apartment complex in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Monday afternoon. NBC Connecticut disclosed that all residents managed to escape independently without injury. It's said that four families, including Credible's, have now been displaced following the event.

The fire department was said to have been called to the scene at around 3:40 pm. Firefighters apparently saw the blaze emanating from the second floor before it spread further up the building. The NBC report indicated that the fire was put out fairly swiftly after the crew arrived. It is currently unclear how the inferno started. The Red Cross is allegedly assisting the families – a total of seven people – that have been displaced following the distressing occurrence.

Credible is currently involved with numerous weekly pro wrestling podcasts and is still taking bookings for various wrestling-related gigs. He last performed inside the ring last September, where he and Gary Wolfe defeated Dirtbag Dan and Ryan Frost at Find Yourself Wrestling's The Show Goes On! event.

Credible's struggles with addiction have been well documented over the years, which led to various encounters with law enforcement. In December 2021, the 49-year-old released his autobiography. In the book, the former ECW World Tag Team Champion discusses his in-ring career and touches upon the demons he faced outside the ring.

Wrestling Inc. sends its best wishes to the families involved in Monday's incident.