Ref Mike Chioda States That Nothing Since Has Managed To Top Rock-Hogan WrestleMania Match

The staredown between The Rock and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan moments before the opening bell of their epic encounter at WrestleMania 18 at the SkyDome in Toronto is one of the most memorable moments in WrestleMania history. Mike Chioda was the referee for the match, and as far as he is concerned, nothing that has happened at WrestleMania since can touch Rock vs. Hogan.

"Did I know it was gonna be so legendary back then? Hell no, I didn't know," the former referee said during an edition of his "Monday Mailbag" show. "I didn't know a few years later. We thought something was gonna at some point top that, and I don't think at some point since 2002, since Rock and Hogan, has really topped that."

Hogan, donning his black and white attire as a member of the NWO, was a heel going into the match, but fans inside the SkyDome were firmly behind him and loudly booed The Rock. Ultimately, The Rock pinned Hogan after hitting The People's Elbow.

Chioda's co-host, Paul Bromwell, mentioned that the positive reaction to Hogan in Toronto led to a babyface turn and the return of Hogan's "Real American" persona.

The match is widely regarded as the true main event of WrestleMania 18. The Undisputed WWF Championship match between Chris Jericho and Paul "Triple H" Levesque closed the show, but Rock vs. Hogan clearly stole the show. Chioda expressed his belief that had the higher-ups known the crowd would respond the way it did to Rock-Hogan, the match would've gone on last.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda" with an H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.