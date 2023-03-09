Mr. Kennedy Thinks CM Punk Is Good For The Business (Despite Initially Hating Him)

CM Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the infamous All Out media scrum last September, and his future with the company remains up in the air. Appearing on "10 Count with Steve Fall," former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson (aka Mr. Kennedy) wouldn't speculate when asked about Punk's future, but he did tell a story of a time when he hated Punk.

"I hated CM Punk for a while when I was on the independents," he began. It all stemmed from a match for IWA Mid South, where he and Austin Aries thought they'd put on a good match together. Punk, evidently, didn't feel the same way.

"I finally get a copy of the tape, we pop it in, and it was CM Punk, Dave Prazak, and Ace Steel on commentary, and they were burying us," Kennedy said. That stuck with Kennedy until the two ran into each other on another show down the road. Kennedy pulled Punk aside and asked if they had any heat. "He gave me the most sincere, heartfelt apology," Kennedy said.

While all wasn't yet forgiven in that moment, it would be soon after Kennedy was called up to WWE's main roster. Paul Heyman, who was writing TV at the time, played a role in Kennedy and Punk burying the hatchet.

"Paul really loved CM Punk, and I was Paul's baby for that couple months. ... And then Punk was the next guy that he focused on, and I didn't like it," Kennedy said. "I remember Paul took me and Punk out for sushi one night, and we just sat down and talked. And I've loved him ever since."

Kennedy said he hasn't paid much attention to Punk's situation in AEW, but he did say he hopes that everyone involved could eventually move on. "I think he's good for the business," Kennedy said.

