Mick Foley Has Been Contacted About Inducting Someone Into The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley may have some big duties forthcoming during WrestleMania weekend. On this week's episode of "Foley Is Pod," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was asked to do something very special for a past colleague when WWE touches down in Los Angeles.

"I received a text message from someone I had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame," Foley said, making note that the wheels are in motion for it becoming a reality. While the "Hardcore Legend" did raise the possibility that such a request could always be denied, he added, "I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in and as of this moment, I'm counting on being there at the Hall of Fame to induct this person. I'm not going to tell you who it is," Foley teased while agreeing to provide a later update on the status of the ask.

"It was a day-maker for sure," he said. "Someone who had many different options and asked me, so I was really flattered, readily accepted, and we will see how that comes to pass if it comes to pass."

So who could this mystery inductee possibly be? Foley has spent considerable time in not only WWE but also ECW and WCW during his career. Then again, his former Rock 'N Sock Connection partner The Rock has yet to receive the honor just yet. With all those rumblings about WWE wanting to have him involved as WrestleMania goes Hollywood, perhaps this is the way to make that happen.