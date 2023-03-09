Backstage Details On Sarray's Apparent Departure From WWE

News broke Wednesday night via Tokyo Sports that "WWE NXT" star Sarray is exiting the company at the expiration of her contract. The 26-year-old announced she was WWE-bound in February 2020, but the global pandemic delayed her official arrival. Sarray then debuted in April 2021 but struggled to find a consistent creative direction on TV for months.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the "beginning of the end" happened in early 2022 when a number of her biggest supporters behind the scenes were let go, including William Regal. With a lack of creative direction, "the writing was on the wall" by last spring. In June, Sarray worked a "NXT UK" taping and seemed poised for a "NXT UK" Women's Championship match against Meiko Satomura, however the brand being shut down put a halt to those plans.

Sarray's last match took place on the August 8 episode of "NXT" where she suffered a loss to Mandy Rose. Since then, she hasn't been seen "in ages" at the Performance Center, and those who have inquired about her have not received any answers on her status. It was also "widely accepted" that the creative pitched to her was "outright bad." Despite the apparent falling out, Sarray was said to have taken great pride in helping Tiffany Stratton and thought highly of other up and coming talent.

Fightful added that Sarray has bookings elsewhere, which Tokyo Sports noted that she would return to the ring on May 16 at a "Sareee-ISM" show at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo. She's also expected to appear at a press conference next week to discuss her return to Japan.