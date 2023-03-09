WWE's Baron Corbin Attempted To Conquer Iconic 17th Golf Hole At TPC Sawgrass

With WWE WrestleMania 39 approaching, wrestlers within the company have started to intensely promote the show, including WWE superstar Baron Corbin. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner took to the golf course this time, tackling one of the toughest holes in the world, the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

As seen in the Golf Channel's tweet, Corbin went "one-on-one" with one of golf's "toughest holes," coming up extremely short in the process. The historic "island green" got the better of Corbin, with the WWE superstar hitting all of his balls into the water, coming up extremely short of landing on the green. Despite an upsetting appearance on the course, Corbin did reference leaving this hole "to the pros," which will be the sight of "THE PLAYERS" tournament this weekend, featuring the PGA's tour's biggest names.

In an effort to make Corbin feel a bit better about missing the mark on the 17th hole, Golf.com revealed that at last year's PLAYERS tournament, 57 balls went into the water out of 423 chances. This involved the world's best golfers, with Cameron Smith, who currently plays in LIV Golf, winning last year's event. Corbin has previously appeared on the tournament's social media account, golfing at the course following his storyline with WWE Hall of Famer JBL abruptly being dropped. Unfortunately for the former United States Champion, it doesn't seem like WWE has anything planned for him at April's WrestleMania 39, though we are still about a month away before the biggest show of the year.