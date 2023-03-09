AEW Dynamite Ratings Rise Slightly Following Revolution PPV

Another week of "AEW Dynamite" is in the books, and viewership numbers for the March 8 episode have been released. Last week's "Dynamite" show on TBS pulled in an average total of 833,000 viewers overall and did a 0.27 rating in the P18-49 key demo. This was a noticeable decline from the 1,028,000 viewership average and 0.35 key demo rating the February 22 episode of "Dynamite" was able to pull in. However, many attributed those higher marks to a lack of sports competition.

Things are slightly better for the "Dynamite" rating this week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that this week's episode of AEW's flagship TV show secured a small bump in viewership to the tune of 858,000 viewers on average. The P18-49 key demo also saw an increase to a 0.29 rating.

ShowBuzz Daily reports that AEW fell behind the competition in the key demo. The show was outdone by two NBA games, both of which aired on ESPN with P18-49 ratings of 0.37 and 0.35. "Dynamite" was also beaten by "Vanderpump Rules," which nabbed a 0.35 key demo rating for Bravo. Ultimately, AEW ended the night fourth in the P18-49 demo.

Putting the two most recent episodes of "Dynamite" head-to-head, the March 8 show saw a three percent increase in average total viewership. As far as the key demo is concerned, this week's "Dynamite" was up seven percent.

Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite" featured a TNT Championship match between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. The match ended in a title change as Hobbs defeated Wardlow to capture the goal, thanks to some assistance from Q.T. Marshall.