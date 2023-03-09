Jonathan Gresham Takes On KUSHIDA Once Again On Tonight's Impact

As his dream match against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander inches closer, KUSHIDA looks to regain his footing. On tonight's edition of "Impact on AXS TV," the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion will once again collide with former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham. On March 4, the two battled inside the Horizon Events Center at Wrestling Revolver's Drip event. There, KUSHIDA and Gresham delivered their best shots in this "International Dream Match," but it was KUSHIDA who emerged victorious. Now, the two men will meet once again.

It should be noted that the "rematch" between KUSHIDA and Gresham was filmed as a part of the No Surrender Fallout television tapings on February 25, a week before they squared off at the Wrestling Revolver event. Regardless, the matchup serves as a pivotal moment for both of these men. KUSHIDA is hoping to bounce back after a loss in a six-man tag team match, while Gresham is looking to keep his momentum rolling after he defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey on the No Surrender pre-show.

"KUSHIDA is gearing up for his dream match against IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander at #MultiverseUnited and a victory over [Jonathan Gresham] TONIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV would give him an important boost of momentum!" Impact tweeted.

Also on tonight's "Impact on AXS TV" card, Sami Callihan will take on Rhino. After an in-ring confrontation last week, reigning Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will defend her title against "The Quintessential Diva" Gisele Shaw. The former champion, Jordynne Grace, is waiting in the wings for her shot at regaining the title.