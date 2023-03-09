ROH Announcer Ian Riccaboni Offers Advice On How To Be Part Of TV Wrestling

With the return of Ring of Honor weekly programming, comes the return of Ian Riccaboni to the commentary desk where he belongs. With that return comes great responsibility, as Riccaboni has found himself inundated with requests for advice and help to get a break into televised wrestling. Riccaboni took to Twitter to address the many requests and be as helpful as possible. Among his list of advice, Riccaboni stressed the importance of professionalism and general kindness.

"Be the kind of person that puts away the cart at the grocery store in the parking lot," Riccaboni wrote.

Riccaboni also used an example from his own life to stress professionalism in all communication. He says that he still has a letter from legendary baseball broadcaster Harry Kalas and says that ultimately the willingness to help people is not always able to be manifested, and thus advised fans to do whatever they can to get experience in the area of wrestling they want to take part in.

"Call matches. Cut promos. Everyday," Riccaboni wrote, noting that it will help people be able to deliver should they be called upon.

Riccaboni says that while there aren't as many coaching opportunities as there used to be, aspiring commentators should know their strengths and "be special," before finally breaking his advice down to five points:

"1.) Be kind

2.) Have integrity

3.) Be specific/ask for the business

4.) Practice/do your homework

5.) Be yourself"

Riccaboni and his broadcast partner Caprice Coleman have been the lead commentary team for Ring of Honor since Final Battle 2019, through the end of the promotion's days under Sinclair Broadcasting's ownership. Their reign at the commentary desk was extended after Tony Khan bought the company in the middle of 2022.