This weekend’s episode of ROH TV was the final one that will air on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, according to F4WOnline.

Sinclair purchased Ring of Honor from Cary Silkin in May 2011. ROH TV started airing weekly on Sinclair-owned stations in September 2011.

AEW President Tony Khan is the current owner of ROH. He announced that he purchased the promotion on the March 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Khan had spoken with Strong Style Live last month about how Ring of Honor TV will return at some point. Khan did though admit that he didn’t know how it was going to happen.

“So I really have so much respect for Ring of Honor. I’m a fan of Ring of Honor and now it’s a great privilege to be the owner of Ring of Honor. So I really am very grateful for those fans. I am one of you Ring of Honor fans and I think that’s why it’s going to be very good for the future of the company. I don’t know exactly where the weekly Ring of Honor weekly TV show will live, but I promise I’m gonna bring back the weekly Ring of Honor TV show when I can. I don’t know how and when, but I am very grateful to the media partnership with have with WarnerMedia.”

The final ROH TV episode featured the following matches:

* ROH Champion Roderick Strong vs. Eddie Edwards – ROH Manhattan Mayhem (3/19/11)

* ROH Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH Television Champion Jay Lethal – ROH Best in the World (6/19/15)

* ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper – ROH 19th Anniversary Show (3/26/21)

Stay tuned for updates on when ROH TV will be back.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]