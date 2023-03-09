Fite COO Mike Weber Says He's Ready If AEW Stops Working With Bleacher Report

While Warner Bros. Discovery's Bleacher Report carries All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views in the United States, FITE TV has handled the international broadcasts of the AEW product. Not all fans enjoy the arrangement, but FITE COO Mark Weber understands AEW President Tony Khan's loyalty.

"For the time being it's only international," Weber told "The Business of the Business." "Bleacher Report is weird deal, though. Bleacher Report, all they do on PPV is the AEW PPVs, there's no other content on there as far as PPVs."

Weber describes Bleacher Report's issues as part of "that Warner Discovery situation" that currently involves Turner networks. AEW's home networks – TNT, TBS, and Bleacher Report – are all under the management of the recently merged Warner Bros. Discovery.

"It's a lower priority at this point for Warner to figure out what to do with Bleacher Report so it's status quo," Weber explained, "which is fine. We're not going anywhere. We don't know where they're going. They don't know where they're going. AEW is doing the right thing by working with them since they're a sister company to their networks."

According to Weber, he'd do it the same way as Khan.

"Doesn't make me happy," Weber chuckled, "but I would've done it the same way they did."

Weber says that FITE remains a willing and able partner for AEW.

"The second Bleacher Report isn't available, we're there for them."

FITE TV not only handles the international distribution for AEW PPVs but also hosts international broadcasts of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" that feature commentary that American viewers don't hear during commercial breaks.

