John Cena Visits Students At The Nightmare Factory

Just days after he made his WWE return, John Cena was a guest speaker at the Nightmare Factory training facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The training facility is co-owned by WWE star Cody Rhodes and AEW star QT Marshall, who are also coaches at the pro wrestling training academy.

The facility's official Twitter account posted a photo of Cena with the students and the caption, "The [goat emjoi] graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU."

As noted, on the March 6 edition of "WWE Raw," Rhodes and Cena shared a special moment. Cena was interrupted by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while addressing the crowd. During the verbal sparring between the two stars, Cena told Theory that he wasn't ready for the WrestleMania stage, but later introduced someone that was ready: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Cena and Rhodes hugged on the entrance ramp and Cena whispered to him, "Reward their noise, every time."

It was a nod to when Rhodes asked Cena for advice when he received mixed reactions from the AEW audience.

While Cena will be facing Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." WrestleMania 39 is set for April 1 and April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.