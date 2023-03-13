Mr. Kennedy Would Have Played Vince McMahon's Son In WWE If Not For Suspension

The summer of 2007 was a tumultuous time for WWE. Coverage of the Chris Benoit double-murder and suicide dominated news airwaves, and two months later, a Signature Pharmacies scandal resulted in the suspension of 10 WWE Superstars. One of those superstars was Mr. Kennedy, who was replaced by Hornswoggle as the big reveal in the Mr. McMahon illegitimate son storyline.

"The only reason I didn't end up becoming the son was I got suspended literally like five days before they were going to do the reveal in Green Bay," said Kennedy on the "Ten Count" podcast.

The day of the suspension, Kennedy had just flown home on a Wednesday when he received a call from John Laurinaitis's secretary. He was told to get to Stamford immediately because Vince McMahon wanted to talk to him, and Kennedy figured they were going to go over plans for the reveal in his billed hometown on Monday night.

After arriving at Titan Towers, Kennedy saw nine other guys there and asked, "What are you guys doing here?" No one knew why they were there but the general consensus was it wasn't good news. Edge was the first superstar to go in and when he came out, he told the other guys, "I can't say anything, it's not good."

Going in third, Kennedy was informed he had violated the Wellness Policy by receiving performance-enhancing supplements and wasn't allowed to order the stuff off the internet. "I was like, 'I didn't order it off the internet, I saw a doctor,' well the doctor ended up ordering it off the internet," said Kennedy. As a result, he was suspended for 30 days, fined $10,000, and replaced in the storyline.

