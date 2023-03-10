Backstage News On How Long Kofi Kingston Will Be Sidelined

Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury last week on "WWE SmackDown" — one that has taken him out of tonight's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contender's match. But how long is he going to be on the shelf as a result?

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he could be looking at a period of about five weeks, which could conceivably take him out of any kind of action for WrestleMania 39 three weeks away. There was worry that his recovery could have been much longer if the ankle required surgery. However, it appears the ankle is well enough to not have to go down that road at the moment.

The New Day member was hurt last Friday during an in-ring brawl between competitors trying to stake their claim as the rightful challenger for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title. During the fight, Drew McIntyre hit a running flip dive on the crowd of wrestlers outside the ring, landing on Kingston's ankle in the process. Kingston was slated to be involved in this evening's Fatal Five-way against the likes of McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross but had to be pulled from the match accordingly. His friend Xavier Woods will be taking his spot in the match.

Could Kingston still make WrestleMania in some capacity? It's likely as long as his ankle doesn't get any worse. However, with this being his best path to a match on the two-day card, he may not be as lucky on that front, given the timing of the injury.