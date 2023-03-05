Kofi Kingston's WWE WrestleMania Plans Are Uncertain Following Injury On SmackDown

During the March 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight, The New Day, and Karrion Kross all crossed paths in the ring to make their claim for receiving an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39. A brawl broke out as a result, and one major spot saw McIntyre flip out of the ring while landing awkwardly on Kofi Kingston. Following the brawl, WWE announced McIntyre, Sheamus, Knight, Kingston, and Kross would compete in a five-way contenders match on the March 10 "SmackDown," with the winner advancing to a match against GUNTHER in Hollywood.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio, "[Kingston] suffered a leg injury of some sort, and I guess we have to wait and see how long he's going to be out of action." Dave Meltzer then clarified that Kingston's ankle was injured and that they're hoping to avoid surgery. At this point, it's doubtful that Kingston will be able to take part in the five-way contenders match that was announced, and his WrestleMania status will be "touch and go" over the coming weeks.

The New Day recently wrapped up a run as "NXT" Tag Team Champions after winning the titles for the first time in December. They lost the titles to Gallus in a four-way match at NXT Vengeance Day in February, which marked the end of their time with "NXT" for now. Upon returning to "SmackDown," Kingston beat Knight in a singles match on February 24 after Knight complained about not having a match booked yet for WWE's biggest event of the year. It remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion will return to action.