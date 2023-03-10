The Miz Runs Through Challenges Of (And Strategies For) Eating Healthy On The Road

Being a WWE superstar involves a lot of traveling, and that doesn't leave much time for sitting down and enjoying a healthy meal in a fancy restaurant. However, The Miz makes sure that he travels to each show with pre-prepared meals to ensure that he gets his required nutrients.

The WWE superstar opened up about his eating habits in a TikTok video, revealing that the company's live event schedule means that the performers have to work late. By the time he leaves each arena, IHOP, Denny's, and McDonald's are the only places that tend to be open. As a result, Miz packs meals that align with his health needs.

"I do 2300 calories, 240 protein, 120 carbs, and 80 grams of fats. So I'll calculate four meals, I'll do a shake, and that's how I stay healthy on the road," Miz revealed. "And lately, honestly, I've been eating later. I've been drinking a lot of coffee during the morning."

According to Miz, he eats his first meal of the day around 1 p.m. and stops at 8 p.m. "It's almost like intermittent fasting, I guess you could say. I'm just trying to trim up a little bit. It's WrestleMania season."

As of this writing, the 42-year-old doesn't have a match confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39, but he will be there for the festivities. Miz has been tasked with hosting duties, so he will have a substantial role to play at the event, which is set to emanate for the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2.