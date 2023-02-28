The Miz Reveals He Will Be The Host Of WWE WrestleMania 39

This year's WrestleMania takes place in Tinseltown, and it's only apropos for WWE to call upon the services of its resident Hollywood A-Lister, The Miz, to host the festivities.

In typical Miz fashion, the veteran wrestler hosted a Miz TV segment on the 2/27 "WWE Raw" to introduce the host of WrestleMania 39, only to unveil himself as the host.

"I want to bring out my special guest, who is also the host of WrestleMania. Drum roll, please," The Miz said, following which the TitanTron displayed a graphic of himself as the host of WrestleMania 39.

"This will be bigger than the Golden Globes," The Miz continued. "It will be bigger than The Oscars. You thought Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith was a big moment? Wait till you see what I have in store for WrestleMania!"

The Miz proceeded to hype the confirmed matches for the show until being interrupted by Seth Rollins, who justified why he stomped The A-Lister with his big red boots a few weeks ago, and once again stomped him on last week's show. The crowd then started an "A-Hole" chant directed at The Miz.

Rollins revealed he had been unsuccessful in trying to get ahold of Logan Paul, asking The Miz to call his former tag partner on his behalf. However, The Miz declined, as he referred to Rollins as "a joke" unworthy of the WrestleMania stage. A ticked-off Rollins would respond by superkicking The Miz before using the unconscious Miz to unlock his phone. As noted earlier, Rollins Facetimed Paul from The Miz's phone, challenging the YouTube sensation to meet him face-to-face on next week's show. The segment ended with Rollins hitting The Miz with yet another Stomp!

The Miz will be joining the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan (twice), Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Rob Gronkowski and Titus O'Neil as the latest host for WWE's biggest show of the year. WWE started the concept of a host at WrestleMania XXVII, where The Rock served as the host and set up his match with John Cena for WrestleMania XXVIII.