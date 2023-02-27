Brock Lesnar And Omos Officially Set For Match At WrestleMania 39

On the "WWE SmackDown" before Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar. Then, on the following "WWE Raw," Omos issued a challenge to "The Beast Incarnate" via MVP. So Monday night, on a very special edition of The MVP Lounge on "Raw," Lesnar made the man behind the Nigerian Giant pitch him a fight, and he loved it.

"Woo, that was good! I got goosebumps. Good job, high-fives on that one. Woo-hoo!" exclaimed Lesnar.

The former world champion promised MVP no suplexes, and he technically delivered on that promise. Though, he did deliver an F-5 after accepting the challenge from Omos. That said, after his last match with Lashley ended in underwhelming fashion due to a disqualification, it'll be interesting to see whether or not "The Almighty" plays any role in this showdown at the Showcase of the Immortals.

As for Omos, his last televised singles match on "Raw" came against Elias, one that he needed just over two minutes to win. But as a singles competitor, he's looking for his first premium live event victory since WrestleMania Backlash last May, which, incidentally, came against Lashley.

Lesnar versus Omos now joins three other matches that are already slated for WrestleMania 39, but it becomes the first non-title bout to be booked so far. Currently, the card boasts Asuka versus Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, and Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.