Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn't Disappointed That He Never Won A World Title

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson never became a world champion for a major promotion, but that fact doesn't bother him. Anderson was renowned for his work both in the ring and on the mic, and many believe he was world championship material. During the latest "ARN" podcast, Anderson revealed that his goal in the pro wrestling business wasn't to be a world champion.

"I've said many times before, that wasn't important to me," Anderson said. "I had the television title, which I took a lot of pride in. I was tag champion many times with many opponents. Like I said, my goal was to be the guy on the other side of the locker room that everybody wanted to wrestle top to bottom." Ultimately, Anderson didn't need the top prize to cement his legacy. As he mentioned, Anderson was a four-time World Television Champion in NWA/WCW. Anderson also had multiple tag team title reigns, including a run with the WWF Tag Team Championship as part of The Brainbusters.

Anderson continues to play a role in the wrestling business today. He currently works for AEW, serving as an onscreen coach. Last year, Anderson said that these days he simply wants to enjoy his time in the wrestling business rather than having to worry about the stressful aspects. It's the reason why he'd rather help his son, Brock, develop on the AEW roster than take an office job with the promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.