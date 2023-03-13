Konnan Comments On Excessive Blading, Says It Comes Off As Gratuitous In America

AAA booker Konnan has some strong feelings about the use of blood in American wrestling promotions, specifically AEW. Blading is nothing new in the wrestling industry, but some have criticized promotions for going overboard with the blood. On an episode of his "K100" podcast, Konnan was asked by a listener if it's possible that performers who blade often do it as a way to cope with emotional pain.

"I don't know; it could be. It's possible," Konnan said. "I bladed a lot in Mexico because all my feuds were blood feuds. If I was in a feud that needed blood I would probably, in a two-month period, I would probably bleed twice a week."

Konnan went on to say that bleeding was used as a device extend the feuds for as long as possible. He said once the crowd saw blood, it became emotionally invested.

Konnan believes that whenever he or his opponent shed blood in the ring, it was done to enhance a major program, not to deal with any stress. He thinks the concept of blading with a true purpose has been lost in American wrestling companies.

"When you bleed in Mexico, people still get hot like 20 years ago," Konnan said. "Here's the problem in the United States, especially in AEW: it just comes off as gratuitous." Konnan questioned why someone as prominent as three-time former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would blade on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" during a match that has no build.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "K100" podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.