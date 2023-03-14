Beth Phoenix Reveals Key Role Molly Holly Played In Getting Her A Job In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently discussed the key role fellow Hall of Famer Molly Holly played in her career. Phoenix had been wrestling on the independent circuit and was looking for an opportunity to break into WWE. She found the perfect opportunity, as she recalled her plan to give a tape of her in-ring work to WWE star Molly Holly during a photo op.

Appearing on "Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw," Phoenix said that the line for the photo op was so long that she lost hope, but one big name inadvertently solved the problem."Rock was cutting a promo on the stage at the expo, so then the whole line like ran to go see Rock," Phoenix said, "and I was just standing there and I was like, 'Oh, fate.' So, I like run up with my VHS and got to give it to Molly."

Phoenix said Holly went to the back and gave the tape to WWE trainer Tom Prichard. She said the two watched the tape on a VCR at the expo, and Phoenix found herself invited to WWE tryouts about eight months later.

Phoenix and Holly have become close friends over the years. Phoenix recalled Danny Davis inviting her to Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. Phoenix had little money at the time, but Davis told her that an anonymous person had paid for her tuition. Phoenix later found out the act of kindness was from none other than Holly. While Phoenix was training at OVW, she worked as a waitress to keep herself afloat. She soon would be contacted by ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who told her that she was being offered a WWE contract, and the rest is history.

