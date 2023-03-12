Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Would Have Loved To Mix It Up With The Rock In A Promo Exchange

Eric Arndt currently plies his trade in Major League Wrestling under the name Real1. But for just over five years, WWE fans knew him as Enzo Amore. While he was a two-time Cruiserweight Champion in WWE, he was most known for his mic skills. One person he never got to mix it up with on the stick was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as their time with the company did not overlap. Appearing on "Under the Ring," Real1 said he wishes it had.

When asked which wrestler he would want to go toe-to-toe with on the mic that he never got the chance to work with, Real1 said: "The Rock. Because I think he was so over — and he still is — and that's what it really boils down to."

Real1 continued: "If you're the most over, then you're going to elicit the greatest reactions in the ring. So why would I want to work against anybody else but the biggest star this business has ever seen?"

Real1 did make one major distinction between The Rock and himself. "Let it be known he took a writer with him from the WWE straight to Hollywood, all right?" Real1 said, noting that Johnson himself will tell you that he didn't come up with all of his signature catchphrases. "Well I'll be damned if I ever say anything anybody else writes beside me. You know how hard I had to fight to say the words coming out of my mouth?"

