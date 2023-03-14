Cody Rhodes Believes He Had A Much Easier Path In Wrestling Than His Brother Dustin

Cody Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the top performers in the wrestling industry today. Rhodes has been praised for leaving WWE back in 2016 to gamble on himself and become a far bigger star than he had been during his first run with the company. He has also far surpassed his brother Dustin in terms of popularity, but he doesn't think it's a fair comparison.

During an appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling," Rhodes discussed why he feels things were a bit tougher in his brother's wrestling journey.

"I think I had the benefit and luxury of I came after Dusty had moved on in the industry," Rhodes said. "I think Dustin had much harder of a battle. I was almost a novelty being so much younger, 16 years younger than Dustin, dad was 39 when he had me. I think he just had to fight something that is probably insurmountable."

Rhodes went on to say that he's proud of his brother for having a Hall of Fame-worthy career and still taking bumps on AEW TV. He doesn't believe Dustin will slow down, and he wants to see where he ultimately ends up when the dust settles and the smoke clears. Dustin also plays a crucial role for AEW behind the scenes, serving as a coach for the women's division. During an appearance on "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling" last year, Dustin said he'd also like to serve as a coach for some ROH talent, which certainly seems in the realm of possibility given that AEW President Tony Khan owns the promotion.

