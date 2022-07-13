With Ring of Honor currently owned by AEW President Tony Khan, it only makes sense for AEW talent and coaches to help the talent competing on ROH pay-per-views, and a likely candidate for that role would be current AEW star and former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes. Was that the case for the most recent event, Supercard of Honor?

“I wasn’t at the last one but if Tony needs me to go and coach some of the matches, I would love to,” Rhodes said on “Sports Guys Talk Wrestling.” “Samoa Joe is back, you’re going to see Samoa Joe. Big fan favorite, I love him to death … Ring of Honor is just kinda getting back started up, right, we’ve had the one pay-per-view that did well and we’ll have the second one here. I’m anxious to see where it goes, where it leads as far as if it’ll ever go weekly based or TV or what, you know?”

Supercard of Honor saw Jonathan Gresham take on Bandido in the main event, with Gresham walking away with the victory and the ROH World Title. Also that night, Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty, turning heel in the process, Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale for the Interim ROH Women’s Championship while the ROH Women’s Champion at the time, Deonna Purrazzo, was on Impact, and the Briscoes defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against FTR in what was one of the most grueling and biggest wrestling matches of the year, which ended with FTR standing tall. Minoru Suzuki also defeated Thomas Rhett for the ROH World Television Championship, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship.

ROH’s next pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, takes place on July 23rd, 2022. A few matches have been announced for the show with more to come, including a rematch for the ROH Tag Team Championships between The Briscoes and FTR.

Here is the current card for Death Before Dishonor:

* Ring of Honor Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ring of Honor Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

* Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

