Dalton Castle Responds To Being Left Off Wikipedia's List Of Notable Wrestlers From Rochester

RJ City kicked off the latest episode of "Hey! (EW)" by welcoming his guest Dalton Castle. Right off the bat, Castle was grilled for not being listed among the notable professional wrestlers within the Wikipedia page that lists notable people from Rochester, New York. The pro wrestling section lists the likes of Brodie Lee, Gorilla Monsoon, Chyna, Roadblock, and Colin Delaney, but Castle is not one of them. However, the 37-year-old has his theory for why he was excluded.

"There's a lilac festival every year. Deathly allergic to lilacs," Castle said. "I don't think they want me associated with [the city]. Could you imagine, [they] invite a big star like me to a festival which is a death threat."

Interestingly enough, the city of Rochester holds a 10-day lilac festival every May in Highland Park to "welcome spring" to the upstate. Castle would indeed be in trouble as the festival apparently boasts ​​North America's "largest collection of lilacs."

Despite his hometown's threat to his health, Castle has found much success with Ring of Honor over the years. At Final Battle 2017, he defeated Cody Rhodes to win his first ROH World Championship — a reign he enjoyed for almost seven months until he lost it to Jay Lethal. Castle has also experienced a run as ROH World Television Champion, which he briefly held at the end of 2021 by beating Dragon Lee.

As of late, Castle was a two-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside The Tate Twins. Under Tony Khan's ownership of the brand, Castle and The Boys experienced their second trios reigns lasting from Death Before Dishonor in July until Final Battle in December. Castle also appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in October to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey! (EW)" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.