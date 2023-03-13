Mike Weber Says MLW Has 'Great Potential,' Wants Them On His FITE Platform

As one of the world's most prominent streaming services for combat sports programming, FITE TV has expanded its library to provide access to footage from some of today's most popular professional wrestling companies, including Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with "The Business of the Business" podcast, FITE's Chief Operating Officer Mike Weber was asked if he had an interest in bringing another major promotion, Major League Wrestling, aboard to their network. Weber noted that he's known MLW CEO Court Bauer for about seven or eight years, and the two previously tried to coordinate a deal, but no agreement could be reached. "That doesn't mean we won't in the future, [though]," Weber said. "The door is wide open for both of us, but it has to work for both of us. The deal has to make the right business sense."

With the company slowly gaining traction with the recent launch of "MLW Underground," Weber believes the company could benefit even more by growing its franchise outside of the current U.S. television deal with Reelz. "We have done, as recently as a few weeks ago, had conversations about filling in the blanks, because Reelz is just in the U.S. But that program, 'Underground,' has interest internationally. Well, here we are. We have an international platform."

Despite Weber's obvious interest in adding MLW to the FITE platform, it all comes down to negotiation. "I think [Court's] got great potential and we would love to have him on our platform, but we got to make sure we get a deal that both of us are happy with," he said.