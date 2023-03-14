Rhea Ripley Is Judgment Day's 'Enforcer' And 'Secret Weapon,' Not Its Leader

Rhea Ripley has likened herself to an enforcer and the secret weapon of The Judgment Day, but she has explained why she doesn't consider herself to be the faction's leader. Many argue that Ripley's stock is at an all-time high and that she has proven to be the standout member of the heel faction, but during an appearance on WWE's "Die Woche," the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner dismissed the leader tag.

"I've heard people throw around the 'leader' name and they're very caught up on me and Finn," Ripley said. "The thing with The Judgment Day is we don't have a leader. In our eyes, we're all equal, and we can all do what each other wants, and we help each other out with anything."

Ripley said Judgment Day is tight-knit and very much like a family. She said everyone in the faction thinks the same and has the same goals in WWE. She said that at the end of the day, everyone in the group is in it together and wants to take over.

Ripley also shared what she believes makes other members of The Judgment Day capture the attention of WWE fans. She said Balor is a household name in not just WWE but the entire wrestling business. Ripley also put over Damien Priest's delivery on the microphone and the attention his voice commands. She also finds it inspiring to see how Dominik Mysterio has improved as a sports entertainer. She said Dominik is no longer living in the shadow of his father, Rey Mysterio.

