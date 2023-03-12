The Undertaker Has No Aspirations To Wrestle Again, Doesn't Want To Become A 'Parody'

For many years, the question of when The Undertaker would retire was a common one as the wrestling legend chased the perfect final match to wrap up his career. However, now that he has no desire to step back into the ring, he admitted to BT Sport that he doesn't have any aspirations to do so.

'Taker confirmed that he has been approached about working with some of the younger talents, and confessed that "it's tough" for him to deal with not competing anymore. That said, his body isn't able to work at the level he would like.

"You never say never," he said. "I would love to be able to, in my mind and in my heart, there's nothing I'd rather do. But, physically, I can't deliver what I think people need or what I think people would expect from me. I have this conversation a lot of times."

"The Deadman" is well aware of the fact he could go out to the ring and simply hit a Chokeslam and roll his eyes to entertain people, but he insisted that he "can't do it that way," which is why the Boneyard match he had against AJ Styles is likely to remain the last one he ever competes in.

"I can't live off the equity that I've built up 20-30 years. My legacy means something to me ... if I am on TV I'm taking time away from someone else who is going to be on the road and is going to be relevant five, or ten years down the road and I just can't do it," he said. "I don't want to become a parody of myself."

If you use any quotes, please credit BT Sport with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.