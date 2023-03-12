The Undertaker Has No Intention Of Bringing Back His Deadman Persona

After winning the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at "Wrestlemania 36," and the tribute at "Survivor Series" later that year commemorating his three decades in the WWE, it seemed like it would be the last time that the WWE Universe would see The Undertaker. To a certain extent, this is the truth. While the WWE Hall of Famer returned for "WWE Raw 30," he rolled down the ramp on a motorcycle and appeared as "The American Badass" rather than the traditional version of the character with the trench coat and hat. According to the legend, that iteration of himself will stay dead and buried.

In an interview with BT Sport, "The Phenom" revealed that he has closed the book on the "Deadman" chapter of his career for good after his retirement. Even WWE officials at the 30th anniversary of "Raw" were kept in the dark about this decision. "They didn't even know that I wasn't going to have the hat and coat," he said. "They totally thought that I was coming [as the] old Undertaker... When I lifted the curtain and pulled it back, that's gone. It's gone now. I won't bring the hat and coat back out."

Things like the acclaimed documentary series "Undertaker: The Last Ride" and "Undertaker: 1 deadMan Show" are the main reasons for this decision. Since they reveal that he has "actual thoughts that aren't revolved around digging holes and taking souls," kayfabe is completely broken for him in a way that he can't revisit that aspect of the character again. "I think that character will live forever in our memory, but I don't think that I can bring it back. After 'The Last Ride,' after the A&E biography, after doing all these shows, I just don't think it works."