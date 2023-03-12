Joshua Bishop And Other Independent Stars Involved In Traffic Incident

Earlier today, disaster nearly struck four independent professional wrestlers when they got in a car accident. The Ohio independent promotion Absolute Intense Wrestling took to Twitter earlier today to alert fans of the accident. "A carload of the AIW talent was in a really bad accident traveling to a booking this morning, thankfully it sounds like everyone is going to be ok." Accompanying the tweet was a picture of the car in a ditch beside the road with the rear bumper detached from the car following the accident.

Joshua Bishop, Derek Dillinger, Marino Tenaglia, and Dominic Garrini were the four independent wrestlers involved in the accident. While AIW did allude to the fact that the four wrestlers are not critically injured, there have not been any updates on their conditions as of yet.

Many fans and fellow wrestlers took to Twitter to express their support and well wishes to the competitors involved in the car accident. Among them, Chicago-based independent wrestler GPA took the opportunity to remind fans of the dangers that wrestlers face outside of the ring due to their rigorous schedules. "Hate to see this," GPA tweeted, "These road trips are a lot more dangerous than people realize, especially this time of year."

With sporadic snowfall taking place throughout the United States today, the long and arduous travel days that many pro wrestlers must take regularly become even more dangerous. It is still unknown whether any of the four men will need to take time away from the ring due to the accident.