Loudest Pop Kurt Angle Ever Heard Was Steve Austin Coming Out At WrestleMania 38

One of last year's jaw-dropping moments at WrestleMania 38 saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin successfully come out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. "The Texas Rattlesnake" hadn't laced up his boots since 2003, but he managed to roll back the years in the main event of the night one card. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes the reaction he heard Austin receive that evening inside the A&T Stadium in Dallas was on a different level.

"I'd never heard anyone pop more than they did for 'Stone Cold,' especially at WrestleMania last year," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "That was the loudest pop. It was in Texas, which made it that much more incredible because that's where 'Stone Cold' is from, but that was the loudest pop I'd ever heard. It gave me chills. I was backstage, I was like, 'Holys**t.' So I went out and watched."

Angle and Austin collided several times during the Attitude Era, with their last bout taking place on "WWE Raw" in 2002. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on Austin's decision to come out of retirement to face Owens, describing it as an "incredible performance" considering the former WWE Champion's age.

"You know what, that was great. I think that Kevin did a great job and made Steve look strong," Angle said. "Steve did an excellent job too. He got ready for that. He trained hard. He prepared himself for it, and that's one thing about Austin when he's gonna do something, he goes full go."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.