Update On Roderick Strong's Contract Status With WWE

Roderick Strong hasn't been seen on WWE programming in months, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is not able to compete. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the lone former Undisputed Era member left in WWE still remains under contract with the company, but they just aren't using him currently, for reasons unknown. Strong was last seen operating as part of the Diamond Mine faction in "WWE NXT," but the group fractured, leading to The Creed Brothers becoming babyface. More was supposed to happen in regards to the Diamond Mine disbanding, but a reported injury to Strong saw that storyline delayed.

Strong signed with WWE back in 2016 and was positioned as a babyface to feud against the Undisputed Era, until he ultimately aligned himself with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. He kept that heel mentality going in forming his own group Diamond Mine, a faction most recently consisting of Brutus and Julius Creed, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, and of course Strong himself.

Strong has reportedly requested his release several times, but the former ROH stalwart has seen all such requests denied. While in "NXT," Strong became the Cruiserweight Champion, before that championship was itself unified with the North American Championship. There could have been some major enticement for Strong to potentially make his way over to AEW, specifically when the rest of the Undisputed Era all joined the company, although Fish has since departed. In addition, Strong's wife Marina Shafir has become a featured talent on AEW programming.