Roderick Strong Injury Reportedly Delays WWE NXT Angle

Roderick Strong continues to perform on "NXT 2.0" as one of the survivors from the black and gold era, but a recent major angle had to be temporarily shelved due to no fault of his own. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Strong was slated for an angle on this week's edition of "NXT 2.0" involving the team he leads, Diamond Mine. However, the angle did not happen because of an unspecified injury to the former "NXT" North American Champion.

There have been some cracks showing in the Diamond Mine group recently, and it's likely the particular angle in question would have related to that ongoing narrative. Additionally, it was noted in the Observer report that the angle had been "delayed," so once Strong is ready to go, the angle will seemingly be revisited, that's if plans haven't changed by then. Strong has been with WWE since 2016, where he became a part of the Undisputed Era stable with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly on the "NXT" brand.

Prior to joining WWE, Strong had major success on the independent scene with promotions such as Ring of Honor, notably winning the ROH World Championship once and the ROH World Television Championship twice as a singles competitor. Despite finding a home on "NXT," Strong has reportedly requested his release on numerous occasions in recent times, though all of his requests have been denied by WWE — it's likely Strong intended to join his former partners Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly at Tony Khan's AEW, although Fish now looks on his way out of there. Strong last competed on "NXT 2.0" on the August 9 episode in a losing effort against former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.