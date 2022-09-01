Backstage News On Whether Bobby Fish Is A Free Agent

There might be plenty of fish in the sea, but there's only one Bobby Fish, and he's swimming free.

According to PWInsider, the Undisputed Elite member and former "NXT" Tag Team Champion's contract with All Elite Wrestling expired on August 31st, and he is now officially a free agent. There had been previously reported rumors that Fish and the company would not come to terms, which have been confirmed by today's news.

Fish signed with AEW in October of last year, answering then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's open challenge. Soon after, Fish was joined by longtime tag team partner Kyle O'Reilly, and both men reunited with Undisputed Era member Adam Cole and the Young Bucks to form the Undisputed Elite. Fish has not been seen on AEW programming since August 3rd, when the Undisputed Elite dissolved due to Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly's resentment of the Bucks. Fish recently confirmed that himself, O'Reilly, and Cole were supposed to compete in the AEW Trios Championship tournament, but that plans changed when it became clear the trio would not be healthy enough to compete. He ends his tenure in AEW with a 16-11 record.

Fish recently said that he would "go to war" for WWE's current head of creative and talent relations Paul "Triple H" Levesque, leading to speculation that he might be the latest released talent to be welcomed back into the fold. Numerous "NXT" stars like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and other popular acts that were cut during WWE's marathon of releases last year have been returning to the company in droves recently under Levesque's leadership.