NJPW Requests Fans Continue Masking During Shows Following New Government Guidance

Just as New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans were getting back to a sense of normalcy, protocols have changed in the wake of the Japanese government updating the COVID-19 guidelines.

NJPW announced that starting on March 13 the Japanese government will change the masking mandate in that country to be one of "individual judgment" but that businesses can still request that customers wear masks. With this consideration in mind, NJPW will continue to ask its audience to mask up, so that vocal, cheering crowds at as close to full capacity as venues and restrictions will allow can continue to be welcomed.

COVID policies will once again be reviewed in May, as that is when the Japanese government is set to reclassify COVID-19 under the country's infectious disease guidelines. As it stands, COVID is classified in a class that is analogous to tuberculosis. The reclassification will change the country's restrictions and therefore the guidelines for businesses will be altered accordingly as well.

"We have worked hard alongside local municipalities, individual venues, and fans to hold 100% capacity cheering events across the country," NJPW stated. NJPW only started allowing cheering again at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, after crowds were limited to clapping only since 2020. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay celebrated the return of cheering crowds, tweeting, "Haven't felt that in three years and its one of the main reasons I fell in love with Japanese wrestling."

NJPW is currently in the middle of its annual New Japan Cup tournament; the finals are set for March 21 in Niigata.