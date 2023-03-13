Vince Russo And EC3 Comment On The Possibility Of Gambling On Wrestling Matches

It was reported last week that WWE officials were in talks with gaming regulators in Michigan and Colorado to legalize betting on match outcomes. The organization is allegedly working with the accounting company Ernst & Young to help persuade those in charge that everything would be above board. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has commented on the possibility of individuals being able to bet on WWE matches legally.

"How many different ways can this go? People in positions of power can rig the outcomes to line their pockets," EC3 said on "The Wrestling Outlaws" via Sportskeeda. "'Hey, Spud, who's going over in the Roman Reigns match? Alright, clue me for 20 percent, you bet it.' And then what about this? I'm a talent, okay, and I'm gonna win, and there's some sort of regulations, some sort of structure that the finishes can't be changed like the bets lay. What's gonna stop me from throwing, I don't know, six figs on me losing and whoops, forgot to kick out. My bad."

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also added his thoughts on the matter and pointed out that betting on pro wrestling was "not new," particularly overseas, and disclosed a situation he encountered while working in the industry.

"Bro, this was going on while I was in TNA [Impact Wrestling]," Russo said. "I left TNA in 2012. So this was going on twelve-fifteen years ago. Bro, listen, here's the scoop of the day. Bro, Glenn Gilbernetty [Gilbertti] – otherwise known as the Disco Inferno – was on the booking committee placing these bets, bro. Placing these bets, doing exactly what EC3 just said."

