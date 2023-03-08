WWE In Talks To Legalize Betting On Match Results, Which Could Be Locked Ahead Of Time

When WWE entered into its partnership with DraftKings, the popular online betting site, gambling laws in the United States meant that people couldn't traditionally bet money on WWE events. Instead, the site offered free-to-play betting pools that would give winners a portion of a pre-set amount of money. But now, WWE is in talks with state gaming regulators to change that.

CNBC is reporting that WWE officials are currently in talks with gaming regulators in Michigan and Colorado, hoping to assuage any worry about betting on a pre-determined piece of entertainment. WWE doesn't exist in the same realm as other sports, with the possibility of planned results leaking to the general public, and has thus existed in a grey area gambling-wise. Even WWE's own betting partner DraftKings does not release betting odds for WWE programming, due to the restrictions of some state gaming commissions.

WWE has reportedly talked with gaming officials about locking in the results for its premium live events months in advance. WWE is reportedly working with the accounting firm Ernst & Young, famous for helping to tabulate and secure results for the Emmy Awards, to help convince regulators that it will keep all results secure from any parties outside the company, with even the wrestlers themselves not being told of the long-cemented results until hours before the show. Certain states allow betting on the Academy Awards, including Colorado and Michigan.

The news comes as WWE is trying to make itself enticing to possible buyers, as company chairman Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this year from his brief retirement to help facilitate a sale.