Ted DiBiase Roasted By John Oliver Over Welfare Fund Scandal On Last Week Tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was the butt of a handful of jokes on John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" program this weekend, as the political commentator honed in on DiBiase and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's involvement in the ongoing welfare scandal in Mississippi.

"This scandal is full of both bizarre details and a weird number of former athletes, including retired WWE wrestled Ted 'The Million Dollar Man' DiBiase, seen here in his heyday looking very cool," Oliver laughed, showing a photo of DiBiase smiling and holding two fists full of money in an old promotional photo from his WWF career.

DiBiase and his son Brett have been embroiled in the welfare scandal in recent years, with Brett recently pleading guilty to federal charges for defrauding the state's TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) program which is set up to provide financial assistance to families with lower incomes. The Mississippi Department of Human Services sued the elder DiBiase last year with the state hoping to recover millions from him, his sons, and dozens of others connected to the scandal.

"[Ted] DiBiase and his ministry apparently received nearly $2 million to, among other things, create a phone app to reach troubled teens and send them bible verses," Oliver explained in the set up for another joke Sunday night, "something that apparently never happened, which is probably just as well given hat it's hard to imagine this man helping any teen who is in trouble unless the thing they're having trouble with is figuring out what it would look like what it would look like if Steven Segal somehow aged even worse."

DiBiase has continued to maintain he did nothing wrong as he's faced lawsuits and public scrutiny in connection with the scandal.