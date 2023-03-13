WWE Reportedly Finalizing Deal To Induct Stacy Keibler Into Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Stacy Keibler appears to be on track to be announced as the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. According to PWInsider Elite, WWE and Keibler have been working on a deal to include her in this year's ceremony. Talks between parties have been ongoing for weeks and are reported to be a "99% done deal."

Keibler hasn't been seen around WWE since 2019 when she took part in the Hall of Fame festivities to induct her friend Torrie Wilson. But, prior to that, Keibler was a mainstay on WWE and WCW in the early-00s. She first appeared on "WCW Monday Nitro" in 1999, brought on-screen via an online poll to find a new "Nitro Girl." In fact, there was a stretch of time where Keibler was regularly appearing on "Nitro" while also juggling school and cheerleading with the Baltimore Ravens.

After 2001, Keibler appeared mainly as a manager on WWE TV for numerous wrestlers. Ranging from the Dudley Boyz to Test and The Hurricane, Keibler was often found ringside as a regular distraction to aid her clients on the way to victories. In 2006, Keibler parted ways with WWE after joining the second season of the reality celebrity dance competition "Dancing with the Stars" where she placed third. She has also made several acting appearances on network television series like "Chuck" and "How I Met Your Mother."

If the deal to induct her is finalized, Keibler will be joining the previously announced Rey Mysterio and heavily rumored Great Muta in this year's Hall of Fame class, which has been coming together much later than usual.