Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's Status Heading Into WWE WrestleMania

Since his return to WWE, the on-air storyline for Bray Wyatt has remained mysterious for viewers, but now it seems his actual status is in question heading into WrestleMania.

Coming off the heels of Wyatt not being in attendance for WWE's show at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, a new report from Fightful Select says that a source familiar with the situation claims Wyatt is dealing with a "physical issue," and there is no timetable for a return at the moment. The former WWE Champion has been in a budding feud with Bobby Lashley as the two seemed to be on a collision course for WrestleMania 39. However, Fightful is also reporting that the materials are brought in for Wyatt and Uncle Howdy every "WWE SmackDown" have not been brought in the last two weeks, and Wyatt himself has not been seen on the previous two episodes of "SmackDown." Lashley has continued the story without Wyatt despited the reported injuries, and was attacked by Uncle Howdy on the March 3 episode, though "The All Mighty" came out on top.

Contrary to online rumors, there has been no indication from Fightful's source that Wyatt's issues has anything to do with creative — rumors fueled by the seeming randomness of the sudden Lashley/Wyatt feud and the ever-present fear of Vince McMahon's return to creative. WWE pivoted away from continuing the long-standing feud between Lashley and Brock Lesnar following their inconclusive singles match at Elimination Chamber, while Wyatt's next adversary has remained in question since he defeated LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble in a "Pitch Black" match. Alexa Bliss, who appeared to be involved in the Wyatt storyline, has also been absent from television since Royal Rumble amidst rumors of a hiatus, which Bliss has refuted.