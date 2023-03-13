Bray Wyatt And Omos Both Missing From WWE MSG Show Despite Being Advertised

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden this past weekend, headlined by Austin Theory defending his United States Championship against Seth Rollins inside a steel cage. In addition, Charlotte retained her "SmackDown Women's Title against Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan, and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa by disqualification when the Usos got involved, prompting a Sami Zayn appearance. However, a couple of Superstars who were advertised to be on the show were missing in action on Sunday night: Bray Wyatt and Omos. This is why the card is always subject to change.

Wyatt was initially supposed to take on LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight — a rematch of their Royal Rumble clash. But, according to PWInsider Elite, Knight only made a veiled reference to Wyatt's absence before calling out someone else to come fight. That invitation was picked up by Braun Strowman who then picked up the victory over the mega-star. Wyatt is not slated to be in Providence tonight for "WWE Raw" either, halting the build for the presumed WrestleMania 39 match between him and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

As for Omos, he was also advertised for MSG but wound up not on the show. However, it's believed he was already in Rhode Island in advance of "Raw" where he's set for a face-off with his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar – a bout WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes is a good call and an opportunity for Lesnar to "start giving back" to WWE and helping build the stars of tomorrow.