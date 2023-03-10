Liv Morgan Added To Flair/Deville WWE Match In MSG, Full Card Announced

As WrestleMania 39 rapidly approaches, WWE still has a few important stops left on the road to WrestleMania. One of which is this weekend's visit to New York City's Madison Square Garden, WWE's first 2023 date in "The World's Most Famous Arena." WWE last held a show at MSG in December.

According to PWInsider, WWE has a stacked card planned for those in attendance. Austin Theory will step inside a steel cage to defend his United States Championship against former titleholder Seth "Freakin" Rollins. That's not the only title that'll be on the line Sunday night though as GUNTHER will face a challenger for his Intercontinental Championship. Who will that challenger be? They'll come from a 20-man battle royal, featuring the likes of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Finn Balor, Bronson Reed, and Braun Strowman, among others. The winner will score a shot at GUNTHER's gold. Also, Bray Wyatt will be in action, taking on LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. The Garden holds a special place in Wyatt's heart as it hosted his first match back following his WWE return last year at that December date.

Cody Rhodes — and some specially customized weight belts — will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa in theory, as you wouldn't be a fool to expect the presence of other members of The Bloodline during the bout. This will mark Rhodes' first trip back to MSG since his own WWE comeback at last year's WrestleMania. And it wouldn't be a show at Madison Square Garden, in light of recent events, if Liv Morgan wasn't involved. Fresh on the heels of going viral at a recent Knicks game promoting this very show, Morgan will join Sonya Deville in taking on Charlotte Flair in three-way action for the "SmackDown" Women's Title.

Ronda Rousey has also been advertised for the show, along with appearances from "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Street Profits. But, as always, the card is subject to change.