Cody Rhodes Shows Off Unique Weight Belt For Madison Square Garden WWE Show

It's that time of year again for WWE, and for once that doesn't refer to the fact that it's WrestleMania season. Instead, it's time for WWE to make one of its trips to Madison Square Garden which it does a couple of times a year. A live event is on the calendar for this Sunday and while WWE's return to MSG has been overshadowed by Liv Morgan's viral behavior during a Knicks game, Cody Rhodes is now looking to pull some of this Garden attention his way.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, "The American Nightmare" showed off a pair of specially customized weight belts, one of which he'll be donning on his way to the ring this week. The other — an identical match — will be autographed and go up for sale at the coming WrestleMania Superstore.

Oddly enough, this will be Rhodes' first appearance for WWE in Madison Square Garden since his return last year at WrestleMania. The 2023 men's royal Rumble winner was not medically cleared to compete at WWE's most recent MSG visit in December, as he was still recovering from a torn pec. Rhodes' match for Sunday has still yet to be announced.

Fans should also not expect this to be the last custom weight belt of importance Rhodes dons in the next few weeks. He has stated he hopes to wear a weight belt sporting all the logos of every independent promotion he worked for previously at WrestleMania 39, where he will finally challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.