Liv Morgan Says Viral Clip From New York Knicks Game Wasn't What It Looked Like

A viral clip that initially appeared to show Liv Morgan trying to ignore a man flirting with her at Tuesday night's New York Knicks game was not what it seemed, the WWE star said in a new interview Wednesday.

"What a bizarre moment," Morgan laughed, recounting the experience with WWE's "The Bump."

The clip appeared to show Morgan bored and staring off as a man (who was later identified as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Justin Scalise) kept talking her ear off. The clip lit social media ablaze as users began comparing it to the "Man Talking to Woman At a Club" meme, which shows man shouting into a woman's ear while she looks uninterested in his advances.

"It's so weird to me what goes viral and what doesn't," she said. "I mean, first of all, I just want to say we had no idea that we were even being filmed. We had no idea that the camera was on us, which doesn't excuse anything, but that is Justin Scalise who works here for WWE. He's incredible. He was explaining something to me and I was watching the game and I was listening, but I was also kind of deep in my head thinking my own thoughts."

Morgan initially retweeted a post from a Knicks blog Tuesday night which joked, "She definitely didn't hear one word you just said bro." She continued having fun with the clip Wednesday, retweeting other memes it inspired. Apparently Scalise is also taking it well.

"My phone was like just blowing up and I just see this footage, and I just was like, 'Oh my gosh, Justin, I'm so sorry.' And he's been such a great sport about it," Morgan laughed. "It just was not what it looked like."

