WWE Raw Preview (3/13): Brock Lesnar & Omos To Come Face-To-Face, Bianca Belair Vs. Chelsea Green, More

Brock Lesnar and Omos are set to come face-to-face tonight on "WWE Raw" in Providence, Rhode Island. The two behemoths will collide at WrestleMania 39, but this will be the first time they have interacted heading into next month's two-night event. "The Nigerian Giant" defeated Dolph Ziggler with ease last week in singles action. After that bout, Omos' manager MVP proclaimed that his associate would tame "The Beast" in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Edge will call out Finn Bálor. The "Rated R Superstar" has yet to accept "The Prince's" offer for a match at WrestleMania 39, but that may change this evening as the WWE Hall of Famer looks to settle his long-standing feud with the Irishman once and for all.

This evening's in-ring action will see "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair take on Chelsea Green in a non-title bout. The two stars will face each other after Green helped Carmella attack the champion seven nights ago until Asuka came to the rescue. Notably, this will only be Green's second televised one-on-one match since returning to the company at the Royal Rumble in January. Elsewhere, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest battle Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in tag team action; former rivals Gargano and Lumis will team up for the first time since losing to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on "WWE NXT" in November 2021.

Lastly, Elias is set to tangle with Bronson Reed inside the ring. Last week, the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion encouraged Rick Boogs to approach Reed and challenge him to a fight. However, Boogs got the wrong end of the stick and told Reed that Elias wanted to face him. The former "NXT" North American Champion immediately accepted and told the musician that it would be his funeral when they clashed.