Dominik Mysterio Set For Tag Team Action On WWE Raw

Fresh from interrupting his father's promo on "WWE SmackDown" after his Hall Of Fame announcement, Dominik Mysterio is going to be back in action on "WWE Raw" tomorrow night. WWE has announced he will be teaming up with his fellow The Judgment Day member Damian Priest to compete against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in a tag team match.

The Judgment Day have been picking up plenty of enemies as of late from Edge and Beth Phoenix to Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair. However, Gargano was added to that list last week when he defeated Finn Balor in singles action following a run-in from the "Rated-R Superstar." Following the disappointing loss, Mysterio and Priest have the chance to get revenge on Balor's behalf when they compete against Gargano and Lumis.

Lumis was also on-hand last week at ringside, continuing his partnership with Gargano which dates back to their days in "WWE NXT" where Lumis was in an on-screen relationship with Indi Hartwell, who was part of The Way. However, Mysterio and Priest have also got plenty of experience working together, most recently on "WWE SmackDown" where they picked up a win in six-man tag team action as they and Balor defeated Legado Del Fantasma.

This was part of Mysteiro's continuing rivalry against his father as he appeared to abruptly end Rey's planned speech following the news that he will be getting inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. However, the veteran still refused to fight his son, despite the behavior of The Judgment Day star, but could Rey end up appearing on Monday night to get his revenge?