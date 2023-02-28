WWE Seemingly Confirms Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 Match

It appears Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley is all but confirmed for WrestleMania 39.

On last night's "WWE Raw," Lashley, after a dominant victory over Elias, lamented the fact that he had to "deal with Bray Wyatt's kid games" instead of wrestling Brock Lesnar in a rematch, as he ran down the events that transpired at Elimination Chamber and Wyatt's subsequent challenge to the winner of the Lashley vs. Lesnar bout.

"I don't play little kid games," a ticked-off Lashley said, referencing Wyatt's bizarre Firefly Fun House segment from last week's "WWE SmackDown," where Wyatt mocked Lashley's "stop disrespecting me" promo.

"Bray Wyatt, keep my name out of your mouth," Lashley continued. "Or I will hurt you."

Just as Lashley began walking up the stage, Wyatt appeared via the TitanTron and urged The All Mighty to do The Muscle Man Dance. The video included shots of Wyatt and Huskus The Pig Boy admiring Lashley's physical prowess until it switched to a close-up shot of Wyatt asking Lashley to "Run!" The video was also interspersed with dark visuals of Uncle Howdy.

WrestleMania 39 will mark Wyatt's return to "The Showcase of Immortals" for the first time since his infamous loss to Randy Orton two years ago. By Wyatt's own admission, "The Fiend died that day in Tampa" and is unlikely to return to WWE television. However, Wyatt's recent "Can you keep a secret?" promo has sparked chatter of The Fiend's inevitable return, seeing as "Bray Wyatt has a secret" was the name of the segment where The Fiend debuted back in 2019. Furthermore, Wyatt switching back and forth between his personas recently has given fans reason to believe that he could be bringing back The Fiend at WWE's biggest show of the year.

As for Lashley, "The All Mighty" has been on a winning streak at WrestleMania, defeating Omos and Drew McIntyre over the past two years.