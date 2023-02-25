Bray Wyatt Asks A Question In Latest Firefly Fun House Segment

Bray Wyatt's latest Firefly Fun House segment has left fans with a whole lot of questions.

The segment started inside the Fun House with an open door but no one in sight, until two hands were seen playing with vintage Undertaker action figures. Thereafter, Wyatt was seen laughing as he watched footage from last week's "WWE SmackDown," where he and Uncle Howdy called out the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match. The segment took a strange turn as cameras cut to the aforementioned room with its insides covered in all sorts of dark visuals. The question, "Can You Keep A Secret?" repeatedly blared in the background.

At this point, the segment switched to the first-ever episode of Funhouse News, with Wyatt playing the news anchor and Uncle Howdy the weatherman. The news bulletin quickly switched to an episode of the game show "Can You Keep A Secret?" with the host, Wyatt in a wag, asking the audience: "Well, can ya?" This was followed by a channel lineup displaying three different shows: "Can You Keep A Secret?", "Can You Keep A Secret?!?" and "Well, Can You!?!!?" with their respective start times on CH 6.

The segment then cut to footage of dark visuals playing through the Fun House door, interspersed shots of Uncle Howdy and Wyatt's old personas. Wyatt then appeared in a black mask, which seemed to resemble another version of the mask he returned with at Extreme Rules last October.

"If I told you a story, could you keep a secret? asked the masked person as the segment came to an end.

Some fans on social media believe the person in the black mask could be the latest addition to the rumored Wyatt 6 stable, joining Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. While the segment left a lot of unanswered questions, WWE seemingly confirmed Lashley as Wyatt's opponent at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if Wyatt invades "WWE Raw" next week to confront Lashley.